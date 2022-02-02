New Cybersecurity Programme To Tackle Skills Shortage

With around 10 billion devices connected to the internet worldwide and high profile data breaches becoming all too common, there is the growing need for New Zealand organisations to invest time, money, and personnel in protecting and storing data. UCOL is responding to this need by offering the New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity from mid-February 2022.

Students at work in one of UCOL’s information technology labs

UCOL will deliver the one-year full-time Level 6 diploma at its Manawatū campus in conjunction with Unitec Institute of Technology in Auckland, utilising their established programme and resources.

The programme is eligible for fees-free study under the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund until 31 December 2022.

Providing internationally-relevant technical skills in cybersecurity, the programme covers information systems security, cyber law and regulations, cryptography, network security, security risk assessment, cybersecurity governance and practices, incident handling, and ethical hacking and testing.

Students will learn through a combination of in-person, online, and in-work learning, meaning that those already employed can take advantage of it.

Learners will attend lectures by UCOL staff and industry experts, facilitated through Unitec, from organisations such as SecOps and Datacom. The programme will also include industry placements, giving learners the opportunity to apply and develop their skills in a real workplace.

Major data breaches and Denial of Service (DoS) attacks have become common, even in New Zealand. In 2021, organisations including New Zealand Post, Inland Revenue, MetService, ANZ, and Kiwibank were the target of a DoS attack that took their websites offline or prevented customers from using their services.

Managing Director of Advantage Computers Brad Pearpoint says it is difficult to find staff suitably qualified in the area of cybersecurity.

“There is a high demand, not only in New Zealand, but also globally,” he says. “This qualification develops the skills of the people the industry is looking for.”

Cybersecurity Ventures has reported that 59 percent of companies worldwide have unfilled digital security positions, and it is predicted that there will be a worldwide shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2022.

Cybersecurity jobs can often be done remotely, meaning workers can do them from anywhere in the world.

UCOL’s New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity will run from 28 February to 27 November, with applications now open.

Applicants will need to have completed a Level 5 ICT qualification or above, or have relevant work experience which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Background:

UCOL is a part of Te Pūkenga, along with Unitec. Te Pūkenga was established to better meet the needs of learners and employers by bringing together on-job, on-campus and online learning across Aotearoa New Zealand. By 1 January 2023, Te Pūkenga will create a unified, sustainable public network of regionally accessible vocational and applied learning.

Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

