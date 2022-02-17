Tick For Governance Online Course Launch

“Community Networks Aotearoa is honoured to announce the launch of our online learning course Tick For Governance. We’d like to formally invite all interested persons and organisations, MPs, ministers, politicians, new organisations, journalists, kaimahi and community members from all sectors of Aotearoa to join us next Thursday 24th February at 4:30pm for the online launch of the Tick For Governance course. The course will be launched by Aotearoa New Zealand's Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

Community Networks Aotearoa strengthens Aotearoa’s community sector by supporting community networks and organsiations across the motu. This why we have developed the Tick For Governance course, to help community organisations and members of board, committees and trusts to learn and be recognised for their good governance practices.

The course consists of ten modules, ranging from how organisations can honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to legal responsibilities, annual planning and strategy and financial tools. We provide resources, exemplars, assessment questions and further links to ensure the course is an enduring asset to all those involved in the governance of community organisations.

Once purchased, the course can be completed at the user’s pace and, upon completion, each user is awarded an NZQA-approved micro-credential to recognize their governance skills.

The community sector and non-government organisations are integral to New Zealand society. The Tick For Governance course aims to recognise and upgrade the governance skills in the community sector to ensure organisations can continue serving their communities well into the future.

We want the Tick For Governance course to be accessible to all community organisations and their kaimahi, no matter their role, the size of their organisation or their area of work. We need your help to spread the word far and wide so community organisation across the motu have the chance to upskill. Please share, forward and invite others to this launch through your own networks, organisations, social media, website, newsletter – anything that gets the word out!

The launch is open to all and will be held as part of our Conference 2022. You will be able to attend the launch via our virtual conference room using the link below.

We can’t wait to see you there!”

