Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Tick For Governance Online Course Launch

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Community Networks Aotearoa

“Community Networks Aotearoa is honoured to announce the launch of our online learning course Tick For Governance. We’d like to formally invite all interested persons and organisations, MPs, ministers, politicians, new organisations, journalists, kaimahi and community members from all sectors of Aotearoa to join us next Thursday 24th February at 4:30pm for the online launch of the Tick For Governance course. The course will be launched by Aotearoa New Zealand's Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro. 

Community Networks Aotearoa strengthens Aotearoa’s community sector by supporting community networks and organsiations across the motu. This why we have developed the Tick For Governance course, to help community organisations and members of board, committees and trusts to learn and be recognised for their good governance practices. 

The course consists of ten modules, ranging from how organisations can honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to legal responsibilities, annual planning and strategy and financial tools. We provide resources, exemplars, assessment questions and further links to ensure the course is an enduring asset to all those involved in the governance of community organisations. 

Once purchased, the course can be completed at the user’s pace and, upon completion, each user is awarded an NZQA-approved micro-credential to recognize their governance skills. 

The community sector and non-government organisations are integral to New Zealand society. The Tick For Governance course aims to recognise and upgrade the governance skills in the community sector to ensure organisations can continue serving their communities well into the future. 

We want the Tick For Governance course to be accessible to all community organisations and their kaimahi, no matter their role, the size of their organisation or their area of work. We need your help to spread the word far and wide so community organisation across the motu have the chance to upskill. Please share, forward and invite others to this launch through your own networks, organisations, social media, website, newsletter – anything that gets the word out! 

The launch is open to all and will be held as part of our Conference 2022. You will be able to attend the launch via our virtual conference room using the link below. 

We can’t wait to see you there!” 

Link to join us for the launch 

Find out more about Tick For Governance!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Community Networks Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 