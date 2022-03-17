Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Future Of Histories Curriculum Hinges On Proper Resourcing – PPTA

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Post Primary Teachers' Association

Secondary teachers are hugely excited about the final Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum released today and hope it will be resourced and supported appropriately to ensure the maximum benefit to ākonga (students), says Melanie Webber, president of PPTA Te Wehengarua.

“The histories curriculum has the potential to transform how young people understand and appreciate the events and decisions that have shaped Aotearoa New Zealand and our place in the world.

It will encourage and help ākonga to think critically about our past, enabling and encouraging them to make clear sense of the present.

“One of the really exciting aspects of the new curriculum is the ability for ākonga to learn much more about their local history and the significant events, activities and decisions that make their communities what they are today and what has happened to make them different or unique.

“This has the potential to make history really come alive for young people and resonate with them in a profound way.

“In order for students to get the maximum benefit from the new curriculum it will need to be supported and given the appropriate resources.

So many teachers and educators have put so much time, effort and passion into getting the curriculum to this stage – it would be a tragedy if the gains were not able to be realised because of a lack of time for classroom teachers to engage with it.”

