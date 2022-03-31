Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Supporting Teachers With New Aotearoa New Zealand Histories Curriculum

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum was launched this month and will be rolled out in all schools from 2023. Waitangi Treaty Grounds is offering workshops and tours to support educators to build on their professional knowledge and deepen their understanding to implement the new curriculum. Waitangi offers an Aotearoa NZ’s Histories Museum Tour or teachers can book a full day workshop as part of a four day Aotearoa Histories Programme in partnership with Manea Footprints of Kupe, Heritage New Zealand, Explore Group, the Duke of Marlborough and Leisure Time Tours.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds CEO Greg McManus says the new curriculum is a very exciting initiative and Waitangi is keen to be at the forefront of its development. “Anything that enhances New Zealanders’ understanding of our shared histories is positive in my mind, and there is no better place to learn about foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand than at the place where Te Tiriti was first signed.”

The Education team at Waitangi won a Ministry of Education contract in 2021 and assisted with the development of classroom support materials for the new history curriculum, drawing on their expertise in the education and culture and heritage sectors.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waitangi Treaty Grounds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in.


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 