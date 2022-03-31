Waitangi Treaty Grounds Supporting Teachers With New Aotearoa New Zealand Histories Curriculum

The Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum was launched this month and will be rolled out in all schools from 2023. Waitangi Treaty Grounds is offering workshops and tours to support educators to build on their professional knowledge and deepen their understanding to implement the new curriculum. Waitangi offers an Aotearoa NZ’s Histories Museum Tour or teachers can book a full day workshop as part of a four day Aotearoa Histories Programme in partnership with Manea Footprints of Kupe, Heritage New Zealand, Explore Group, the Duke of Marlborough and Leisure Time Tours.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds CEO Greg McManus says the new curriculum is a very exciting initiative and Waitangi is keen to be at the forefront of its development. “Anything that enhances New Zealanders’ understanding of our shared histories is positive in my mind, and there is no better place to learn about foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand than at the place where Te Tiriti was first signed.”

The Education team at Waitangi won a Ministry of Education contract in 2021 and assisted with the development of classroom support materials for the new history curriculum, drawing on their expertise in the education and culture and heritage sectors.

© Scoop Media

