Toi Ohomai Begins Te Pūkenga Co-branding

Today, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology (Toi Ohomai), the largest tertiary education provider in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato launches its new co-brand with Te Pūkenga - Aotearoa’s new national vocational education provider.

The new co-brand forms part of the engagement process as Toi Ohomai, along with all 15 Institute of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) across Aotearoa, transition into the new national entity.

This work will see the Toi Ohomai logo sit alongside the Te Pūkenga logo until early 2023, when Toi Ohomai will officially become Te Pūkenga.

As part of the brand transition, Te Pūkenga will launch the brand on a national scale in August.

The establishment of a singular ITP network is part of the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). It is the most significant change seen by the tertiary education sector in more than 25 years.

Toi Ohomai Chief Executive Dr Leon Fourie says that while the Toi Ohomai brand may be changing, our commitment to providing quality, innovative education that meets the needs of our region won't change.

“Our whānau just got bigger. Being part of such an extensive network will enable us to draw on national strengths that will further benefit our communities. Te Pūkenga is focused on regional success.”

The Toi Ohomai name was gifted by iwi to the institute in 2016, as part of the merger of Waiariki Institute of Technology and Bay of Plenty Polytechnic. Te Pūkenga, alongside Toi Ohomai, acknowledge the significance of this gift and are committed to working closely with iwi and mana whenua across our rohe to ensure that the journey to Te Pūkenga brand in 2023 respects both sides of the partnership.

About Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga and is the largest tertiary education provider in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato regions, with more than 12,000 students studying across nearly 90 delivery sites in Rotorua, Taupō, Tauranga, Tokoroa and Whakatāne.

The Institute was designed to meet education and employment needs of people in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato regions, while fostering innovation. Toi Ohomai is a sustainable organisation that supports students beyond their qualifications by building strong relationships with industry and community decision makers.

Toi Ohomai offers something for learners of all ages, with more than 200 study options covering specialities in business, creative arts, engineering, forestry, health and nursing, hospitality, marine science, road transport, tourism, trades and more.

