Karamu High School Students Get Their Hearing Checked

Hearing Screening Programme at Karamu High School

Karamu High School students were tested for their hearing as part of a partnership with the local community.

The Hastings Host Lions Club sponsored 100 Year 9 Karamu High School students to be screened by the National Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas says for the club to sponsor Hastings’ only co-ed school is really special.

“Our vision is Proudly Karamu, Proudly Hastings, Proudly Learning, so anything we can do that connects in with Hastings is something we really appreciate and value.

“Our strategic plan for the next five years is 50 per cent teaching and learning, and 50 per cent wellbeing, so to have something linked to physical well-being, like testing kids’ hearing, is really important for us.”

The Hearing Screening Programme for Year 9 students has rapidly expanded since the pilot began in 2019 thanks to the support of donors and partners.

It costs $65 to screen one child's hearing, and those who fail the test criteria are given a referral through the NFDHH.

Hastings Host Lions Club Secretary Lynn Rogers says they heard about the programme purely by accident but are so pleased to have been able to help.

“We received a general email from the National Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing. As we are a charitable organisation, we like to support local, and where possible, youth, so we saw this as a great venture.”

Proactive Occupational Health Nurse Judy Walker says it is important young people are not falling through the cracks and can receive the support they need.

“It takes about 15 to 20 years to lose permanent hearing loss. The idea is prevention, so we get people on the right path, and they know how to look after their hearing better.”

While some results are more “concerning” than others, Mrs Walker says the ones to watch out for are those where speech is impacted.

“It’s been marvellous to give a few kids the change to get help.”

Year 9 student Teigan Rafferty says he is grateful to have been able to get his hearing checked.

The 13-year-old believes he was last screened during primary school but does what he can to minimise the risk of hearing loss.

“I think it is good to get your hearing checked because you don’t know whether it is going or not, and if you are losing it, you are then able to get hearing aids or support.”

