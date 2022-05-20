New Zealand’s Largest Independent Creative College Rebrands As Yoobee College Of Creative Innovation

Harnessing its mission to shape and empower a global community of learners who are prepared to ‘Create the Future’, Yoobee Colleges reveals new brand.

New Zealand’s largest independent creative and technology tertiary education provider, Yoobee Colleges, has rebranded to become Yoobee College of Creative Innovation.

The evolution of the brand is a reflection of the growing depth and breadth of the Category 1 education provider’s offering to its learners and the global creative economy.

Under the new banner, Yoobee College of Creative Innovation will champion the development of the in-demand skills needed for the workforce of the future including Design, Animation, Technology, Film and Digital Innovation.

Committed to innovating its educational offering to meet industry needs now and in the future, its NZQA approved programmes span Micro-Credentials, Certificates, Diplomas through to Bachelor Degrees.

Ana Maria Rivera, Yoobee College of Creative Innovation CEO says: “Yoobee has an exceptional track-record of kick starting industry-leading careers, we have alumni that are smashing it on the world-stage as part of the global creative economy.”

“Keeping our finger on pulse of change has been critical to our success. Many of the industries we support, they exist to innovate – as an educator we must do the same. In the past 12 months alone, we have launched multiple new programmes including the Bachelor of Digital Innovation and Bachelor of Software Engineering.”

The creative direction for the rebrand of Yoobee College of Creative Innovation was led by Nick Riley Design.

“The strength and unique point of difference of Yoobee College of Creative Innovation is its relentless pursuit to be at the forefront of all things new. It’s a place inspired by creativity and modern culture – in tune with what’s happening now, and prepared for what’s next.

“This helped solidify our new positioning as Yoobee College of Creative Innovation – a place of learning that is shaping a future-ready, industry connected creative workforce who are ready to lead the next chapter of the global creative economy.”

“The new brand is supported by a fresh, bold brand character, a powerful tone of voice, and a brand identity and expression that truly demonstrates its position as a leading college of creative innovation. It’s an identity that's vibrant, dynamic and exciting – it lives in the exciting future world its students are helping to create,” says Nick Riley, Creative Director of Nick Riley Design.

To find out more about Yoobee College of Creative Innovation, visit https://www.yoobee.ac.nz.

