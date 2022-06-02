Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Speed Interview Event Assists Graduates To Enter Industry

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

Local Engineering employers met with Engineering students last week at Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), to facilitate the annual Southland Speed Interviewing Event, which assists students in progressing towards their career aspirations and successfully entering the engineering sector.

The Southland Speed Interviewing Event in conjunction with Engineering New Zealand and SIT, was held at Hansen Hall on May 25th. Fifteen notable representatives from the local Engineering sector – Stabicraft, Bonisch Consultants, Invercargill City Council (ICC), NZ Aluminium Smelters Ltd and WSP - supported the event by serving as interviewers for the students. Around twenty-five Engineering students participated in honing their interview skills, including students from Otago Polytechnic.

Carlo Gabriel, Programme Manager and Engineering Tutor at SIT’s School of Advanced Engineering Technology, who is also a committee member of Engineering NZ, said the primary purpose of speed interviewing is to give students a chance to practice their interview skills, receive feedback and network with industry professionals. Students were provided with sample CVs, as well as notes on how to prepare for, and stand out (for the right reasons) to prospective employers in an interview situation.

“We’re preparing them for entering the workforce with confidence, as well as providing them with opportunities to connect with the industry,” he said.

The event was very successful and Mr Gabriel had received positive feedback from both students and industry alike. “The students found the event to be encouraging and beneficial, they enjoyed the variety of interviewers,” he said.

John Laskewitz, Committee Chair of Engineering New Zealand - Southland Branch, said they were pleased with how the speed interviewing went, the first event the Southland Branch of Engineering New Zealand had held. There was a good student turn out, a good number of interviewers and they received positive feedback afterwards.

“I would like to thank SIT for hosting the event, the interviewers for conducting the interviews, the students for coming along to get some interview practice and tips, and my committee members for helping run the event. I would also like to encourage students studying Engineering to join Engineering New Zealand for the networking and learning opportunities. For student members the membership is free,” Mr Laskewitz said.

Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
