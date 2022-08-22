Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Pasifika Open Night Returns

Monday, 22 August 2022, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

After a hiatus of more than two years, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), in collaboration with Pacific Island Advisory & Charitable Trust (PIACT), has brought their Pasifika Open Night back, providing the local Pasifika community with an event to inform them on education and training opportunities, and to meet together communally again.

SIT Pasifika Liaison, Sam Sala, says the open night is all about giving young Pacific Island students possibilities for their future, to show them the choices available for them at SIT.

In his role Mr Sala supports Pasifika students with course advice, study issues, cultural event organisation, and connecting them with their local cultural communities.

He emphasised the event could assist students into a broader range of qualifications, by getting them to think outside the typical options. “It’s to open their minds up to a wider range of choices to enhance their career opportunities,” he said, adding, “It’s not just for school leavers, someone might be in their twenties and looking for a new career – that’s where SIT comes in.”

Aside from course options, future students can gain information on the support provided by SIT for Pasifika students. “This gives them the opportunity to see the level of support available,” said Mr Sala, “It’s about giving each student the best chance to succeed in their studies.”

This time around, Mr Sala said they were hoping to see younger Pacific Island students - those still at school - who were undecided on what they were going to study at tertiary level, but also, the open night facilitated a fundamental purpose for the community as a whole, to reconnect and to meet and greet each other. “There are a lot of Pacific Islanders in Invercargill, and it’s really important to be together, to talk to each other and support and encourage one another.”

He noted that two years under Covid restrictions had in general, created a distance between Pacific Island people. “Pacific Island culture is all about family and that doesn’t necessarily mean immediate family and relatives, it can mean your people and your community.” He believed Pacific Islanders have felt a sense of loss due to the separation of family and lack of opportunities for communal gatherings. The open night will allow the coming together of the community, which is an integral part of Pasifika culture, Mr Sala added. There will be entertainment and light refreshments on the night.

SIT & PIACT Pasifika Open Night will be held on Thursday, September 1st, at PIACT Hall, 135 Bowmont Street, Invercargill, 5.30 – 7.30pm.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 