2022 ICNZ/ANZIIF Scholarship Open For Submissions

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) - Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa - are pleased to announce submissions are open for the 2022 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship.

The ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship recognises and supports the professional growth and development of insurance industry practitioners living and working in New Zealand.

A prize of up to NZ $10,000 will be awarded to a professional from the insurance industry to attend an international conference or seminar program which will provide an excellent insurance industry or leadership-based development opportunity.

Tim Grafton, Chief Executive ICNZ - Te Kahui Inihua o Aotearoa - encourages its members to support applications for the scholarship. "We are proud to support the ongoing development of our industry, which is critical if we are to maintain pace with the ever-changing insurance needs of our customers and communities. This year’s topic really delves into the sector’s reputation risks for one of the biggest challenges of our century."

"ICNZ and ANZIIF are committed to investing in people and building the next generation of future industry leaders," says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer.

"This scholarship has opened many doors of opportunity for previous winners, significantly contributing to their professional development, leadership skills and industry networks. I encourage all eligible individuals to apply."

To apply, entrants must submit a 2,500-word essay to provided questions on the 2022 topic:

How might climate change pose a reputation risk to insurers? How might that risk be managed?
 

To be eligible, an applicant must be:

- a direct employee of a member of the ICNZ - to check whether you are an employee of an ICNZ member you can view a list of members here: www.icnz.org.nz/about-us/our-members/

- have permanent residency in New Zealand

- are currently under the age of 35 years (34 or under)

- submit original work

Applications for the ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship close at 5:00 pm (NZDT) on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The winner will be presented with their award at the ANZIIF Business Breakfast in Auckland in May 2023. For more information, please visit the ANZIIF website.

