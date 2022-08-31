Carmel College TikTok Campaign Helps Girls Build Self-confidence

Stories connect us and stories inspire us. We all have stories to tell—our own and those of others. Stories can help those in the present make sense of the past, enabling them ‘to be prepared to challenge and shape the future.’

Carmel College on Auckland’s North Shore has launched a TikTok campaign that is about telling the stories of the college’s alumni (those who have gone before), to connect and inspire students for their future.

Recently retired Carmel College Principal, Chris Allen (who presided over the launch of the campaign), said Carmel College is focussed on turning out strong, courageous young women as the successes of the school’s alumni attest.

“We know we can use these success stories to inspire girls to become more self-confident. To believe in themselves; to believe that they can make a difference.

“The Tik Tok campaign is called #CarmelGirlsShapeTheFuture and it features alumni—all successful women like Labour MP for Mana, Barbara Edmonds—talking about the Carmel values that inspired them to achieve, serve and ‘shape their future’.

The Tik Tok videos challenge girls to choose a value—like respect, service, caring, courage and justice—and to use that value to inspire them to help shape the future, Allen said.

Some of the women participating in the campaign include:

Canoeist Greer Morley (winner of more than nine New Zealand and Oceania titles)

Barbara Edmonds, Labour MP for Mana and Associate Whip for Parliament

Helen Robinson, entrepreneur and supreme winner of the New Zealand Women of Influence Award

Shalini Anderson, Commercial Manager at The Walt Disney Company

Loren O'Sullivan, Director, children and families charity NPH New Zealand

Anoushka Bloem, Principal Bloem and Associates, criminal defence law firm

Allen said that while the campaign helps draw attention to the fact that Carmel College delivers a values-based education, it also offers insight and a sense of belonging as part of a wider story to girls.

“The values that resonate with us can also help us through times when we might be struggling with self-esteem or second guessing ourselves.

“We hope that when girls see that these successful women leaders were also once young women just like them, it will help make our girls stronger, more self-assured and courageous to challenge inequity than before.”

Allen said the school continues to look for Carmel College alumni who are willing to share their stories of success, in its many forms—be it in their careers, sports or any other field of endeavour—to inspire young women ‘to be prepared to challenge and shape the future.

For more information visit https://www.carmel.school.nz/

