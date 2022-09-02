Bringing Pacific Values To Life In Our Schools

A new publication from NZCER Press aims to transform how non-Pacific educators work with and empower Pacific students in Aotearoa.

Pacific Educators Speak: Valuing our values is the product of years of work from authors Fuapepe Rimoni, Ali Glasgow and Robin Averill – a comprehensive breakdown of key values in the Pacific context, and how they manifest in an educational setting.

From service and spirituality to leadership and love, Pacific Educators Speak brings input from dozens of Pacific teachers and leaders to life, showcasing how others can apply and enliven the values in early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary contexts.

“This is a truly special publication,” adds NZCER Press Publishing Manager David Ellis. “I’ve never seen such a wealth of Pacific knowledge, experience, expertise and passion compiled in such a simple and practical way.”

For educators seeking to maximise the learning of their Pacific students, this book will prove invaluable.



Pacific educators speak: Valuing our values

Fuapepe Rimoni, Ali Glasgow, Robin Averill

NZCER Press, 2022

Print edition available through NZCER Press, eBook available through mebooks.co.nz, Kindle available at Amazon.com.

