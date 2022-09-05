Independent Schools Of New Zealand (ISNZ) Honours Awards 2022

The ISNZ Honours Awards acknowledge and honour the calibre of staff within Independent Schools who go above and beyond the call of duty. A wide range of roles contribute to the success of Independent (Private) Schools, and the ISNZ Honours Awards celebrate the innovation and excellence of these educational professionals.

Recognising staff who provide outstanding commitment and dedication to their students, the awards were presented by the Minister of Education, Honourable Chris Hipkins, at the ISNZ Annual Conference held in August 2022.

The panel of adjudicators comprising Governors and Heads/Principals of ISNZ Member Schools, along with the ISNZ Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive, was proud to announce the nine recipients of the ISNZ Honours Awards for 2022:

Described as encapsulating St Andrew's College’s strategic goal of ‘building better people, for life’ is Hamish Bell, St Andrew’s College – Awarded for Service to Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award and Outdoor Education

Trudi Bell, Scots College – Awarded for Service to Teaching and Leadership. “Her ability to inspire her team and her students comes from a deep-seated desire for everyone she works with to achieve their best.” Trudi Bell’s colleagues testify that everything she works on is successful. Nothing is too much trouble for Trudi if her students’ best interests are at heart.

Pauline Clegg, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School – Awarded for Service to the School Community and Executive Assistance to the Principal is a loyal member of her community and is held in the highest regard by staff, parents, and students. Known as more than the conduit to the principal’s office, but also as a helpful and knowledgeable member of the staff who always has time, no matter how busy she might be.

“The most dynamic and inspiring educator and an absolute pleasure to work with” is how Scott Johnson, Medbury School – Awarded for Service to Educational Leadership and Innovation is described by his colleagues.

“She doesn't give answers but empowers people to explore their own solutions.” This is how the work of Reverend Sandy Robertson, Diocesan School for Girls – Awarded for Service to Chaplaincy, Religious Studies, and the Spiritual Life of the School, has incorporated a model of support and well-being for girls and staff. She ensures that young people can resolve issues that they face in life.

“Endlessly generous with her time and energy, encouraging and enabling students who show even the slightest hint of interest in music” is how Lynne Scott, Chilton Saint James School – Awarded for Service to Music is described by her colleagues. The mentoring and inspiration that Lynne gives the students go far beyond musical education. She is a significant figure in terms of pastoral care, helping to build resilience, patience, and confidence, with her warm and engaging manner.

Adrian Slack, Scots College – Awarded for Service to Pastoral Care and Co-Curricular Programmes. A professional in search of continuous reinvention, and according to his colleagues, this quality remains a breath of fresh air in all he does. Adrian, a respected Head of Department of Physics, commenced at Scots College in 1985 and over the last 38 years, he has dedicated his life to the students.

Lisa Williams, St Margaret’s College – Awarded for Service to Teaching – Health Education and Middle Schooling. Lisa was the first person to run the Rite Journey programme for girls in the world and it has since gone from strength to strength, now the jewel in the crown of St Margaret's College Middle School.

“Not simply a water polo coach, she is a leader, a mentor, and an inspiration for everyone to work towards their full potential. She inspires a hunger for students to learn about their sport.” Angie Winstanley-Smith, Diocesan School for Girls –Awarded for Service to Sports Administration and Water Polo, Diocesan School for Girls’ Sports Director, is an Olympian for England who is putting her skill and energy into coaching.

The awards give recognition to staff – be they academic, support staff, boarding, sporting, property, administration roles and others – who stand out above and beyond what might reasonably be expected as part of their employment.

The ISNZ Honours Awards is just one way in which the independent school sector celebrates these inspiring professionals who develop a learning environment that will motivate and prepare students to be responsible global citizens, conscientious decision-makers and engaged change makers.

Nga mihi | Congratulations to all ISNZ Honours Awards Recipients 2022.

