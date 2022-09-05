Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Careerforce Joins Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited

Monday, 5 September 2022, 3:03 pm
Kaimahi (people) and representatives from Careerforce and Te Pūkenga came together in Wellington this morning for a pōwhiri as Careerforce was welcomed into Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning.

Over 130 kaimahi attended to mark the occasion, following Careerforce’s formal transition on 1 September 2022 to become a division of the Te Pūkenga subsidiary Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning.

Careerforce supports on-job training across the health and wellbeing sector. Their 160 kaimahi work with over 2000 employers nationally and annually support nearly 20,000 workplace apprentices and trainees across the motu.

"We’re excited to welcome this latest addition to our work-based learning whānau", says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga Work-Based Learning.

"Like with the industry training organisations that have come before Careerforce, it is important to us to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved," says Toby.

"We’ve taken a ‘lift and shift’ approach, so Careerforce’s ākonga (learners) and kaimahi (people) will see little change in these early days.

"Our main priority is ensuring Careerforce is welcomed and excited about the future ahead for all of us as we seek to improve outcomes for learners, employers and industries."

Careerforce Director Rod Bentham says "Today, with Careerforce becoming a business division of Work Based Learning, we grow Aotearoa’s premier vocational education provider. We are excited by the potential for the great things that will drive success for employers, trainees, schools, Te Pūkenga and its kaimahi, and the health, wealth, and well-being of all people in Aotearoa."

Careerforce joins five other divisions already transitioned into Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning: Competenz, Connexis, BCITO, MITO, and ServiceIQ. Still to be welcomed throughout the remainder of 2022 are Primary ITO, HITO, and parts of Skills.

