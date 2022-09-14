Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Book Brings Tikanga Māori Into Online Learning

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: NZCER

Te Whanganui-a-tara, 14 September, 2022

Online learning is a staple of modern education – and the latest publication from NZCER Press and Te Rito Maioha asks us to consider how online learning can be more welcoming to Māori.

Bicultural principles of teaching and learning online (Ngā mātāpono kākano rua o te mahi ako tuihono) is a vital resource for kaiako teaching online. It offers 11 principles to help kaiako embrace tikanga Māori ways of doing, being and knowing in an online environment.

Originally developed to support its own lecturers, Te Rito Maioha has refined the 11 principles for use by anyone teaching online in tertiary, secondary, primary, early childhood and professional development contexts.

“It is absolutely possible to authentically embrace tikanga Māori values and practices in an online environment, so every learner gains a richer experience,” says Dr Rosina Merry, Director of Teaching, Learning and Research at Te Rito Maioha and one of the book’s authors and editors.

Featuring advice from developing culturally responsive interactions and relationships in online teaching, to upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and developing tikanga Māori netiquette, this book addresses a need for all kaiako.

It is an essential resource for those seeking to enrich their online teaching practices in an Aotearoa New Zealand context and make a difference to learners at all levels of education.

“Te Rito Maioha has a strong bicultural kaupapa as a tertiary education provider for early childhood and primary teachers, and we specialise in online learning,” Dr Merry says. “We’re honoured to share our knowledge with the sector. ”

Mā te ahurei o te tauira e ārahi i ā tātou mahi

Let the uniqueness of the student guide our work

