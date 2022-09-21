Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Some Education Tech Products Imposing On Student Privacy

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

One impact of covid has been an increase in the use of edtech products by schools across the world.

There have been many benefits with edtech offering enhanced learning experiences for students. Without edtech, education would have ground to a complete halt during lockdowns.

However, new international research has highlighted concerns that some edtech products are capturing data about students and it is unclear whether these practices are occurring in New Zealand, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

The Aotearoa edtech excellence report published last year by EdTechNZ identified tech-based financial resources in New Zealand schools are quite limited resulting in some education providers opting for free overseas based software offerings.

“Some schools rely on free versions of software, potentially exposing learners to advertising and questionable data collection practices,” he says.

“Since the release of the report, EdTechNZ, which is part of the NZTech alliance group, has been developing a student data privacy pledge with its members to create peace of mind for New Zealand students, teachers and whanau.

“The idea is that edtech providers in New Zealand will agree to protect student data and not share data with third parties or advertise to students.

“Meanwhile, schools are encouraged to ask the question of their edtech providers, what is their policy for protecting students’ data.”

EdTechNZ council member Dave Moskovitz says many of the large overseas platforms track student activity in a creepy way.

“Responsible Kiwis providers want no part of that. We want to protect our students. With the data privacy pledge, student data is handled responsibly.”

EdTechNZ is working with companies, schools and government agencies on products and technologies to help improve the Kiwi education sector.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 