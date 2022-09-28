Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

IHC Welcomes ERO Proposal To Give Disabled Students A Fair Chance At School

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 7:19 am
Press Release: IHC

IHC says today’s ERO report on Education for Disabled Learners in Schools report provides strong evidence that the education system fails disabled students and identifies what changes are needed for improvement.

ERO partnered with the Office for Disability Issues and the Human Rights Commission to carry out the evaluation of learning experiences of disabled students.

IHC’s Inclusive Education Consultant Trish Grant says that this partnership and the inclusion of the views of disabled students and their whānau means the report is sharply focussed on how all layers of the education system need to change.

“It provides an unprecedented opportunity for the Ministry of Education to better support disabled students to thrive by resolving the identified systems problems in a focused and coordinated way.

“The timing of ERO’s report will enable government to plan and fund improvements in the next budget round. IHC is keen to work with the Ministry on that plan.”

ERO’s report confirms the problems identified in IHC’s legal action against the Crown about the disadvantage and discrimination experienced by disabled students:

  • disabled students are discouraged from enrolling at some schools, they are sent home from school because of a lack of resources, they are stood down and often have to move schools
  • many teachers lack the confidence and capacity to teach disabled students due to problems in initial teacher education and support for beginner teachers, and school leaders and boards lack understanding of their legal obligations and national policy objectives for disabled students
  • disabled students’ learning is not monitored at school or national level and disabled students have poor learning outcomes
  • whānau are not involved in planning and are unaware of their rights to raise complaints about a lack of action by schools or the Ministry of Education.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IHC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 