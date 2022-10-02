Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

An End To Streaming On Secondary Teachers’ Conference Agenda

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: PPTA

Adopting a policy on an end to streaming in schools is on the agenda of PPTA Te Wehengarua annual conference in Wellington this week.

“Research is increasingly finding that streaming in schools is educationally harmful particularly for Māori and Pasifika students, lowering expectations of them and denying them opportunities given to other rangatahi,” says Melanie Webber, President of PPTA Te Wehengarua.

The conference paper recommends that PPTA advocate for the removal of streaming by 2030.

Streaming is one of many signficant issues affecting students, teachers and and their communities that delegates will be considering at the conference, running from next Tuesday to Thursday October 4-6.

Other matters up for debate include calling for a pause on some parts of the National Certificate of Educational Achievement Review, a new way of staffing secondary schools based on student need – not numbers, a taskforce to review teacher training, and a union-wide campaign for action on the dire housing situation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

About 150 delegates representing 20,000 secondary teachers from around the motu will attend the conference.

Guest speakers at the hui include Education Minister Hon. Chris Hipkins, Australian Education Union Federal President Kevin Bates, and a representative from the ZNP Polish Teachers’ Union Central Committee.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PPTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 