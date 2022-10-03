An Independent Work-based Learning Provider Is Launched: Te Mahi Ako Gets Underway

Today Skills Active Aotearoa group officially launched its new tertiary education organisation, Te Mahi Ako, with a karakia in Wellington.

“After two years of hard work, planning, consultations, application processes, new systems, brand creation, and many press releases, we are finally there,” says Skills Active and Te Mahi Ako interim chief executive Maren Frerichs.

“Today is an apt moment to reflect on what this new organisation is about, and our aspirations for ourselves and our learners,” Ms Frerichs says.

“As we switch from an industry training organisation to an independent provider, we’re adjusting our approach slightly, although our staunch commitment to our learners remains the same.

“At Te Mahi Ako, our mission is to help learners unlock their potential and realise their ambitions for themselves, their whānau, their customers and their communities.

“We want to stand out as an organisation that gives effect to Te Tiriti, fuels a passion for lifelong learning, and supports ākonga and workforce success through flexible, tailored learning.”

Ms Frerichs says this morning’s karakia at the Te Mahi Ako Wellington office was a way to reflect on where the team had come from, and set its intentions going forward – but also to acknowledge the whakapapa of all the staff, shareholders, board members, and loyal industry stakeholders of the last 30 years.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the efforts of many people, over many years,” Ms Frerichs says.

“The wero for us now is to do right by the kaupapa that saw the creation of Skills Active 30 years ago. The same kaupapa which more recently inspired us and our industries to pursue this new, independent path. This is the work we love, and the sectors we care about, so we can’t wait to stuck in.”

Ka kaha ake mā te tū ngātahi.

We are stronger together.

© Scoop Media

