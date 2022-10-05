Secondary Teachers Call For End To Academic Streaming
Secondary teachers have called today for an end to academic streaming by 2030 because of the educational harm it is causing to Māori and Pasifika students.
PPTA Te
Wehengarua annual conference delegates, representing 20,000
secondary teachers around the motu, acknowledged the
historic and present harm caused to rangatahi Māori and
Pasifika students
through the practice of streaming and will advocate for more resourcing to enable schools to move away from streaming by 2030.
“Research shows
that streaming creates and exacerbates inequity and it helps
perpetuate influences from the social class background, by
segretating students
from different social classes in different streams,” says Melanie Webber, President of PPTA Te Wehengarua.
“As PPTA Te Wehengarua members
we have a constitutional responsibility to affirm and
advance Te Tiriti o Waitangi and show leadership
in
responding to practices that are preventing rangatahi Māori from achieving their full potential. As the professional body of secondary teachers,
PPTA has a responsiblity to promote best professional practice in teaching and learning.
“By 2030 about 30% of our students will be Māori and 17% Pasifika. The best time to create a more equitable education system, and society, was yesterday.”
Compelling evidence for ending streaming
was provided in research carried out by social innovation
group Tokona Te Raki and the NZ Association of Mathematics
Teachers
into four North Island secondary schools that had stopped streaming in their mathematics programmes.
The research found that: academic
achievement improved, especially for Māori and Pasifika
students with more NCEA merits and
excellences;
Māori and Pasifika students studied mathematics for longer; student self-belief, motivation and aspiration improved; and social and ethnic barriers
came down as students worked cooperatively in heterogenous classes.
Melanie Webber said streaming
had effectively been masking the inadequacies and
under-staffing of the school system in Aotearoa New
Zealand.
“Lack of adequate staffing has led to large class sizes and streaming or banding is used to make that situation more manageable. Māori and Pasifika students
bear an inequitable burden of this ‘work around’ and this must not continue.”