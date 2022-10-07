Collaboration Enables New Forest Research

Gracen Lines and Farnoosh Arpanaei are two of four Toi Ohomai students collecting data.

A research project aimed at identifying the demographics of Whakarewarewa Forest users aims to be a key input into future strategies for the district.

The research project, Exploring the demographics of the current users of Rotorua’s recreational forests, is being spearheaded by Toi Ohomai kaimahi Bronwyn Alton and Clare Crawshaw. Toi Ohomai students have signed up to take part in data collection and the project is supported by RotoruaNZ and the Titokorangi and Whakarewarewa Forest Recreational Management Group.

This multi-purpose project not only aims to collect vital information which will be accessible to everyone, but it provides a significant research opportunity to students, building on their capacity and enabling them to learn with purpose.

Bronwyn says research data will be used to support stakeholders in understanding the demographic makeup of the users of the forest.

“It will help ensure the sustainable development of the recreational forest including amenities, enable business entrepreneurship, and provide valuable visitor experience insights.

“We’ll be compiling baseline data on who the visitors are, and how they use the forest, then we can track changes in the future. This information will be beneficial to all the stakeholders who use the ngahere (forest), it can inform the community and support businesses in their decision making - adding to the confidence in the region.

Bronwyn and Clare see this as an ongoing project and are keen to consult with the community to widen the survey themes in future years.

“Perhaps we can explore other aspects of forest use, such as the health and well-being value of the forest, and potential for additional, sustainable ngahere-based experiences,” Clare says.

“This project will be used to provide local council and external stakeholders with more accurate and credible data to form the foundation for understanding who the current users of the recreational forest are and how the council can use this information to create promotional and tactical actions.”

Toi Ohomai Tourism and Hospitality Management student Gracen Lines and Business Management student Farnoosh Arpanaei are two of four students assisting with data collection.

“This is a great opportunity to find out more about this community asset,” Gracen says.

Farnoosh arrived in New Zealand from Iran nine months ago and says this project is enabling her to meet new people and learn more about the Rotorua environment.

“It has been really interesting so far. Just finding out what is bringing people to Rotorua and to the forest,” says Gracen.

As a forest user herself, Farnoosh says the forest is unique and she can understand why people are drawn there.

“It’s a great place to experience, People have been so friendly, we have met visitors from all over, even on wet days,” she says.

The duo, along with two other students will be stationed at various forest entrance points over the next few months to talk to forest users and are also using this as an opportunity to build on what they are already learning in class.

RotoruaNZ Insights and Research Manager Justin Kimberly says RotoruaNZ is pleased to be able to support this project with Toi Ohomai.

“It’s a great example of working together to achieve an outcome that benefits multiple parties, including Toi Ohomai, forest owners, Rotorua Lakes Council/RotoruaNZ and local businesses.

“This research builds on the recent work commissioned by RotoruaNZ which quantified the economic benefit of mountain biking to Rotorua by gaining a broader understanding of forest users. It also will be a key input into a trails strategy for the district, which is one of the actions identified in the Rotorua Destination Management Plan.”

