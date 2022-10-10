Otago Polytechnic Claims Three Medals In Best Design Awards

Otago Polytechnic has won three medals in the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2022.

Otago Polytechnic Design (Communication) learner Vincent Egan won a gold medal in the Student-Digital category for his virtual reality game, Mythik Tāne, which judges described as a showcase of indigenous art and storytelling.

Vincent used a pūrākau (ancient story) as the central narrative for his Master of Design project. His game involves three levels and quests, in which the player navigates a uniquely Māori world.

Otago Polytechnic Bachelor of Architectural Studies graduate Georgia Pope won a Silver in the Spatial - Student category.

Georgia’s concept "Kaituna", envisages restoring a wetland at Forbury Park Raceway and the adjacent Kettle Park.

"Kaituna", which references the Te Reo Māori name for the area, also won Georgia the 2021 New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) Southern Branch Student Award late last year.

And Otago Polytechnic Bachelor of Design (Product) graduate Emily MacKenzie won a bronze medal in the Student - Product section for her project, "Rockertot", a versatile child’s rocker that also can be used as a chalkboard and table.

Organised by the Designers Institute of New Zealand (DINZ), the awards were held in Auckland at the weekend. They are regarded as the annual showcase of excellence in graphic, spatial, product, interactive and motion design in New Zealand.

"Congratulations to Vincent, Georgia and Emily, who were among several Otago Polytechnic entries to reach the finals of the 2022 Best Design Awards," Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons says.

"Previous Best Awards finalists and winners have gone on to launch their design careers in New Zealand and overseas."

