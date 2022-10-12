Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Whare Wānaka O Aoraki Lincoln University Jumps Ahead In World University Rankings

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Lincoln University has leaped one full level in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023, also advancing its ranking from fifth-equal to fourth-equal out of the eight New Zealand universities.

In jumping to the 401-500 global band, Lincoln lifted its annual performance in four out of the five indicator categories, including a very significant increase of 8.3% in Citations, which represents the number of times the University’s academic research is acknowledged or cited by other researchers globally.

Lincoln achieved its highest world ranking of 24th (up from 28th in 2022) for the International Outlook category; a reflection of the University’s very strong connections with international students, research collaborations, industry partners, innovation hubs and other global networks.

The excellent 2023 result was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards, still in his first year at the helm of the University.

“As a specialist land-based university, Lincoln is focused on growing and strengthening our contribution to a prosperous and sustainable future for Aotearoa New Zealand’s primary sector and beyond, through our specialist education and research programmes.

“Lincoln University’s academic staff are high-quality researchers as well as teachers, who publish frequently in highly ranked peer-reviewed journals.

“Our distinctive and world-leading research programmes address many of the grand challenges facing the land-based sector, and our research outcomes consistently deliver innovative, practical and sustainable solutions to real-world problems.”

Lincoln graduates are the most employable cohort in Aotearoa [based on Post Qualification Outcomes Survey 2021], and their entry into their chosen career paths makes a positive, direct and immediate impact on the country’s food and fibre industries.

“Our 2023 world ranking, particularly our advancement relative to other institutions, clearly demonstrates that Lincoln University is delivering on our long-term strategy,” said Professor Edwards.

A record number of 1799 universities from 104 countries and regions participated in the 2023 THE World Rankings, making it the largest edition in the 19-year history of the rankings.

For the full Times Higher Education World University Rankings list go to: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2023/world-ranking

