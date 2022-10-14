MoneyHub Publishes Guide For First-Year Health Science And Biomed

The first-of-its-guide aims to help first-year students navigate the prerequisite course for many specialist degrees such as medicine, pharmacy and physio.

MoneyHub Founder and Head of Research Christopher Walsh says:

"We're proud to publish a definitive guide to help 2,000+ students a year with what is often a tough course. Whether they study at the University of Auckland or Otago, the tips carefully put together by experts offer clarity to students of all abilities".

"A handful of schools asked us if we would prepare something, and I am confident that what MoneyHub has published will help a generation of future health workers. We're now live with something that we believe will meet the needs of students year after year".

"MoneyHub engaged two 4th year Auckland University medical students who attained a core GPA between 8.0 (A) and 9.0 (A+) to prepare this guide, with additional information provided by a trusted Careers Advisor. While the guide focuses on the University of Auckland, the information can be applied widely to Otago and most other science degrees".

"I believe this is the most comprehensive tip sheet for increasing any student's chances of success in your Biomed/Health Science studies".

MoneyHub will update the guide periodically and has scheduled to distribute it to schools from Tuesday 18th October, onwards.

More details: Tips for Studying Biomed and Health Science

