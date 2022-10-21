Endace And The University Of Waikato Announce Scholarship For Women In Technology

Founded more than two decades ago, Endace has become the World authority in packet capture technology for cybersecurity, network and application performance. Having arisen from the University of Waikato as a start-up, Endace is going back to its roots by awarding Women in Technology Scholarships to full-time female students who intend to pursue a career in technology in New Zealand.

In collaboration with the University of Waikato, two scholarships are being awarded to female students who have applied to enrol full-time in the following degree programmes:

Bachelor of Computer Science

Bachelor of Computer Science (Hons), or

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Software Engineering.

The Scholarships have a value of $10,000 plus the potential for a work placement. Two scholarships will be awarded each year for three years, one to a student in their final year and one to a student in their first year of study or above.

Endace is a staunch supporter of the need to encourage more women into the tech industry, and this scholarship is an example of that commitment.

"We recognise the valuable contribution of diversity in the tech industry" says Stuart Wilson, Endace's CEO. "The Women in Technology Scholarship is just one of the ways Endace is working to support and encourage women pursuing careers in technology. We are committed to creating a more balanced and innovative workforce."

University of Waikato Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Bryony James, also a professor in engineering, welcomes the support from Endace.

“Industry support is vital for helping the next generation of students, and in this case, particularly women. These students will go on to help society through their problem-solving and acquired technology expertise, and we are very grateful for the support of Endace to help nurture female tech talent in this way.”

Applications are opening on 15 November 2022 and can be made via the University of Waikato, MyWaikato portal. Full eligibility requirements can be found at Waikato.ac.nz

The closing date for applications is February 15th, 2023.

