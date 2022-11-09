Inaugural Pasifika Scholarships Awarded

Six Wairarapa students have been awarded $8000 scholarships to help them with their first year of tertiary education.

Pasifika o Wairarapa Trust announced the recipients at an event on Monday night (November 7) which was attended by the students, their whanau, the Trust’s Board and Masterton Deputy Mayor Bex Johnson and Carterton Mayor Ron Mark.

The scholarships were set up by the Trust to support students of Pasifika descent to continue their education either through tertiary study or on a trade programme.

The scholarships were awarded to one student from Chanel, Makoura, Wairarapa, Solway, Rathkeale and Kuranui College’s and involved students applying in writing and then being interviewed by a panel of teachers and a principal representing Wairarapa colleges.

Pasifika o Wairarapa Trust General Manager Luther Toloa says the scholarship fund was established after the Trust’s Board noted the disproportionate number of Pasifika students dropping out of their first and second year of tertiary studies.

“While Covid was the instigator, it was also about the inability of students’ families to provide ongoing financial support. Students were not able to supplement their family financial support with part time work, during the lockdowns and this simply amplified their struggle,” says Luther.

“The true impact of Covid in the context of students ongoing studies is not known, but the Pasifika o Wairarapa Trust wasn’t going to wait and see. With education one of our key threads, the Board saw fit to tag some funding to get these scholarships started this year,” says Pasifika o Wairarapa Trust Chairperson James Beer.

“The panel was very impressed with the calibre of applications and how the students outlined their achievements to date, their future aspirations and what they think they can achieve with the support of a scholarship, says Luther.

“It was awesome to hear what they are planning for their future and to know that the scholarships will benefit not only them, but also the wider community when they complete their studies and move into the workforce. We wish them well for the future – it’s a very exciting time for them,” says James.

Picture of recipients attached (left to right)

Ashriya Prasad - Chanel College – 17yo

Nathan Raj - Kuranui College – 18yo

Feresia Manesa Anae - Makoura College – 17yo

Charlie Sherry - Rathkeale College – 17yo

Angela Dulnuan - Solway College – 17yo

Maia Cullen - Wairarapa College – 18yo

