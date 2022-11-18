Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Auckland Strike Extended

Friday, 18 November 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union members at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland will continue their ban on entering and releasing student marks or course marks into any student management system, that was due to end at 7pm tonight, until 5pm on Thursday 24 November.

TEU urges the Vice Chancellor to come back to the table and negotiate.

More details and comments on the strike from TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Adam Craigie can be found here.

Professional (non-academic) staff are also undertaking a ban on working more than the ordinary hours of work defined in the collective agreement, which was announced yesterday.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of a remarkable fifty-year career during which her painting and printmaking have helped to shape a distinctive visual language for life in Aotearoa. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 