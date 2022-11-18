University Of Auckland Strike Extended

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union members at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland will continue their ban on entering and releasing student marks or course marks into any student management system, that was due to end at 7pm tonight, until 5pm on Thursday 24 November.

TEU urges the Vice Chancellor to come back to the table and negotiate.

More details and comments on the strike from TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Adam Craigie can be found here.

Professional (non-academic) staff are also undertaking a ban on working more than the ordinary hours of work defined in the collective agreement, which was announced yesterday.

