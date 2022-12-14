Funding Announced For Three New Research Projects Under The TLRI

The Teaching and Learning Research initiative (TLRI) is pleased to announce the three exciting new research projects that were successful in this year’s funding round. The TLRI congratulates and welcomes the three new research teams, who join 14 other TLRI teams working on projects that continue to receive funding from previous rounds.

Established in 2003, the TLRI seeks to strengthen the relationship between educational research and teaching practice to improve outcomes for ākonga in Aotearoa.

Funding is distributed through two pathways: Whatua Tū Aka, a kaupapa Māori pathway, and an Open pathway. For our 2022 funding round, we would like to introduce:

Toi ora, Reo ora, Whatuora–Developing a Māori medium arts-based pedagogy to support Māori aspirations to revitalise reo and tikanga through the arts. Led by Hinekura Smith, this two-year project, involves a partnership between Ngā Wai a Te Tūī–Māori & Indigenous Research Centre, Unitec, part of Te Pūkenga; Pasadena Intermediate School; Newton Central School; and Ngā Puna o Waiōrea.

Ko te tākaro te kauwaka e pakari ake ai te tangata | Cultural pluralism for play-based pedagogy: Developing and implementing an indigenised framework for play in a primary school. Led by Sarah Aiono and Tineka Tuala-Fata, this two-year project involves a partnership between Longworth Education Ltd; Te Whai Hiringa–Peterhead School; Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated; and Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa–Massey University.

Envisioning student possible selves in science: Addressing ‘plant blindness’ through place-based education. Led by Maurice M.W. Cheng, this one-year project involves a partnership between Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato–The University of Waikato; Silverdale Primary School; Berkley Middle School; and Matamata College.

“The TLRI saw an incredibly high calibre of applications for both pathways this year,” notes Advisory Board Chair Sam Jolly, “but these three stood out.”

“These projects all address important topics and we feel that they have the potential to make a real difference in our schools. We’re very excited to see them progress.”

You can find full details of each project below.

About the Teaching and Learning Research Initiative

The TLRI funds high-quality research projects that aim to improve outcomes for learners. All projects are partnerships between researchers and educators.

In 2022 the TLRI fund prioritised the following areas:

Research on topics of strategic importance within the early childhood education (ECE) and/or compulsory school sectors.

Research that supports success for Māori learners as Māori in any sector.

Research that supports success for Pacific learners in any sector.

The TLRI has been operating since 2003 and this year’s allocation means that a total of 175 research projects, each lasting between one and three years, have been funded.

The TLRI is funded by the New Zealand government and administered by the New Zealand Council for Educational Research | Rangahau Mātauranga o Aotearoa.

