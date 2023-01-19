New Support For Educators To Truly “arrive” In Aotearoa

How do educators journey from living in a New Zealand context to an Aotearoa context? And how do they enact Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the classroom, equitably supporting mātauranga, kaupapa and tikanga Māori alongside their Pākehā equivalents?

Ki te hoe! Education for Aotearoa, the latest book from NZCER Press, sets out to address these questions with research-based resources for practical implementation in the classroom.

Edited by Pania Te Maro (Te Kunenga Ki Pūrehoa—Massey University) and Robin Averill (Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington), Ki te hoe is a vital resource across early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary educational contexts.

It discusses a Te Tiriti-led approach to education, delivering ideas for teaching, questions to provoke reflection on practice, key areas and applications of professional development, as well as reading frameworks to take kaiako capability even further.

Underpinning this mahi is the idea that many educators have arrived in New Zealand, but are still on the journey to arrive in Aotearoa.

Ki te hoe shares the stories of educators at varying stages of this journey, with Te Tiriti o Waitangi acting as a guide to the destination of mana ōrite mō te mātauranga Māori (equal status for mātauranga Māori) in Aotearoa New Zealand.



