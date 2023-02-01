Besafe Training Shuts Doors

One of Auckland's leading workplace health and safety training providers Besafe Training is among educational institutes across Auckland told to shut their doors until February 7.

While schools and early childhood providers are among those closing or delaying the start of their year, all education providers including training centres providing the very health and safety advice and practical knowledge needed in times like a civil emergency have had to cancel bookings while worksites they specifically train to keep safe continue on.

Data from Worksafe shows that in the last year there were 6,234 construction injuries on work sites across the country, construction being the industry with the highest number of health and safety injuries recorded. So the work and education Besafe Training provides is essential.

General Manager Jason Braithwaite says it's times like these we need the workforce to be prepared for emergencies, health and safety theory to be practical and for managers and owners to put staff safety first.

Thankfully BeSafe has developed online training courses to supplement practical learning, and courses can be booked for those needing training in health and safety while the weather threatens. But many other private education providers don't have the option and will be suffering with decisions made at Government-level to close doors.

"We're grateful we can offer digital learning options, so the workforce we cater to won't be negatively impacted. In fact, if workers are stuck off site because of weather-related conditions they can book a course and keep working from home by doing health and safety training."

Many workers in the construction industry will also be a real asset as practical helpers to family and neighbours hit by flooding. But Braithwaite says there's a few key things to remember before jumping in to help clear roads, use power tools to clear debris and drive vehicles in hazardous areas.

Thoroughly check for hazards and reduce the risk as much as possible. Protective equipment like eye protection and gloves are your LAST line of defence, not your first. Make sure you're the right one to do the job. If it's outside your expertise or experience then call in the professionals. Pay extra attention to your surroundings and keep in regular contact with those who are on the tools. If new hazards emerge, deal with them immediately. If work is not safe, stop. You don't want to be the rescuer who needs rescuing.

