Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Work-based Learning Graduates Celebrate The Achievements Of 2022

Friday, 3 February 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Whakamihi nui ki a koutou to all our work-based learners who completed their qualifications in te ahumahi ā-rēhia in 2022.

E ngā mana, e ngā reo, e ngā karangatanga maha, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā tātau katoa. Nau mai haere mai, piki mai rā o runga i tēnei tau hou. Te kotahitanga o ngā tauira i raro i te maru o Te Mahi Ako, Skills Active Aotearoa te mea nui.

This group of learners includes all those Skills Active graduates who completed between January and September, and the Te Mahi Ako graduates who finished their learning from October to December, after we transitioned to an independent provider.

Click here for the full list of Skills Active graduates, and here for the full list of Te Mahi Ako graduates.

Each year our learners work hard to get their hands-on knowledge and experience recognised through formal vocational qualifications. Their success in our programmes reflects the fact that they are highly skilled, and qualified for the important work they carry out in service of our national wellbeing.

We are honoured to be part of the process of strengthening our sectors, who in turn support Kiwi communities to get the benefits of taking part in active recreation, leisure and entertainment.

We extend our warmest congratulations to all our graduates, as well as our thanks to their whanau, friends, managers and colleagues, for the help and encouragement they have provided along the way.

No reira rau rangatira mā, ka mihi atu anō ki a koutou I whakamutunga o koutou mahi akonga I tērā tau. Ki ngā whānau me ngā hoa tautoko ki ngā tauira, kai te mihi atu ki a koutou. No reira, he whakaaro, he kōrero o tātau rangatira a Ta James Henare.

Tawhiti rawa i tō tātau haerenga atu te kore haere tonu.

We have come too far to not go further.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 