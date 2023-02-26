NZEI Te Riu Roa Educators To Discuss Employment Offer, Further Action

26 February 2023

Tens of thousands of teachers will begin a week-long series of union meetings across the motu from Monday to vote whether to accept their latest collective agreement offers.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members covered by the kindergarten and primary school teachers’ collective employment agreements received a second offer from the government in late December after unequivocally rejecting the first.

Area school teachers are joining the meetings to show support for their colleagues and to remind the government they are still waiting for their second offer, having started negotiations more than eight months ago.

Teachers in areas that were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will hold either smaller worksite meetings or attend online meetings if they are able.

“Our teachers were united before Christmas when they resoundingly rejected their offers from the government,” said NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter. “Since then they have made it clear that they expect better from the government.

“The rising cost-of-living and higher interest rates is a major concern for many throughout the country, not just for teachers, but the most important claims still remain around a significant overhaul of staffing within our schools and kindergartens.”

Teachers continue to campaign on reducing the student-teacher ratio in classrooms; securing more time to ensure their lessons are engaging and stimulating; increasing learning support and funding for children with high needs.

“Teachers want to ensure that their pay and working conditions are sufficient to attract and keep people in teaching so that tamariki get the best possible experience in our schools and kindergartens,” Mr Potter added.

Primary and area school principals rejected their second offer on Friday and voted to take further action.

