Engineering Technicians And Technologists Shortage

We need to secure our economic future. We currently need to repair, replace and future-proof our infrastructure. Civil, Mechanical and Electrical engineering needs to be undertaken right across New Zealand but the issues we have sustained with climate damage nationally in the last 18 months has focused our attention on skills we are sorely lacking.

In 2010 the National Engineering Education Programme (NEEP) identified that we needed, then, between 2,000 to 2750 level 6, 7 and 8 graduates to keep the “status quo”. It also identified that our percentage of engineering graduates was 50% of the average of all other OECD countries. In 2016 we had 1818 graduates, at all levels, and that included foreign students! That was then and this now. Post covid we have seen a dramatic fall in enrolments and graduates, we don’t have the skill base to even make a dent in the issues we face.

NEEP also stated we needed a ratio of about 4.5 technicians and technologists to every graduate in 2016 we achieved .541 to every graduate. If we don’t start to treat this as a strategic issue requiring a long term cohesive plan, we won’t be able to deal with our current issues let alone achieve our economic goals.

We can no longer rely on immigration to fill the void; we need to have our own programmes to fill our needs. We have in the New Zealand Diploma of Engineering (NZDE) and Bachelor of Engineering Technology (BengTech) an integrated set of qualifications taught collaboratively across New Zealand. These courses are administered by a group consisting as an equal partnership of industry and providers. They ensure that the content is current and required, can be collaboratively and effectively taught to meet the economic needs of the New Zealand.

Definitions

An engineering technologist, or technologist, is a professional who physically builds what an engineer designs. They use parts and products to construct, maintain and repair systems and equipment an engineer develops. Some technologists also help implement existing technology to solve a problem

An engineering technician is primarily trained in the skills and techniques related to a specific branch of engineering, with a practical understanding of the relevant engineering concepts. Engineering technicians often assist engineers and technologists in projects relating to research and development or focus on post-development activities like implementation or operation.

