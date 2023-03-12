Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Kindergarten Teachers Striking For Better Conditions

Sunday, 12 March 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

For the first time ever, kindergarten teachers are joining their primary and secondary colleagues in strike action. This historic occasion will bring 50,000 educators together on 16 March across the motu to show they’re serious about needing change.

Kindergarten teachers resoundingly rejected their first offer late last year, because it did not address their claims which include additional sick leave, the removal of the pay cap for relief teachers and pay recognition of kaiako Māori and head and senior teachers.

Kindergarten teacher, Jess Duff from Napier said that her job means being exposed continually to many illnesses.

“Add in Covid-19 isolations, plus my three kids getting sick and my sick leave was used up very quickly last year,” says kindergarten head teacher Jess Duff.

"I had to take unpaid leave on multiple occasions throughout the year. This has put financial strain on our family and my husband had to pick up overtime shifts which has been stressful for him and our family.”

A pay cap for relievers has also created a reliever shortage for the early childhood sector. Relievers’ pay is capped at a mid-grade, even though many are highly experienced teachers.

Work expectations on kaiako Māori have also increased, without any recognition.

Reweti Elliot (Ngāti Awa), a kindergarten teacher from Kawerau, said that kaiako in kindergarten wanted equal recognition with their peers in the primary sector.

"What we do in kindergarten is equal to what any other kaiako Māori do. When I look at the relativities it is the same requirements. We should be acknowledged for that. I think it’s a bit of a kick in the guts (to not be acknowledged) especially when te reo Māori is a national language.”

As head teacher, Jess Duff’s extra responsibilities include timesheets, rosters, health and safety and community relationships. However, she only receives an extra $52.62 per week for this mahi and often works from home after work or in the weekend to keep up with it all.

“Kindergarten teachers have been driven to strike action by the lack of improvements to our working conditions,” says Duff.

“It really does come down to ensuring the conditions are in place so that we can carry out our mahi and be there for the tamariki in our kindergartens, instead of being stressed about unpaid leave, staff shortages and paying our bills.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 