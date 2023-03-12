Kindergarten Teachers Striking For Better Conditions

For the first time ever, kindergarten teachers are joining their primary and secondary colleagues in strike action. This historic occasion will bring 50,000 educators together on 16 March across the motu to show they’re serious about needing change.

Kindergarten teachers resoundingly rejected their first offer late last year, because it did not address their claims which include additional sick leave, the removal of the pay cap for relief teachers and pay recognition of kaiako Māori and head and senior teachers.

Kindergarten teacher, Jess Duff from Napier said that her job means being exposed continually to many illnesses.

“Add in Covid-19 isolations, plus my three kids getting sick and my sick leave was used up very quickly last year,” says kindergarten head teacher Jess Duff.

"I had to take unpaid leave on multiple occasions throughout the year. This has put financial strain on our family and my husband had to pick up overtime shifts which has been stressful for him and our family.”

A pay cap for relievers has also created a reliever shortage for the early childhood sector. Relievers’ pay is capped at a mid-grade, even though many are highly experienced teachers.

Work expectations on kaiako Māori have also increased, without any recognition.

Reweti Elliot (Ngāti Awa), a kindergarten teacher from Kawerau, said that kaiako in kindergarten wanted equal recognition with their peers in the primary sector.

"What we do in kindergarten is equal to what any other kaiako Māori do. When I look at the relativities it is the same requirements. We should be acknowledged for that. I think it’s a bit of a kick in the guts (to not be acknowledged) especially when te reo Māori is a national language.”

As head teacher, Jess Duff’s extra responsibilities include timesheets, rosters, health and safety and community relationships. However, she only receives an extra $52.62 per week for this mahi and often works from home after work or in the weekend to keep up with it all.

“Kindergarten teachers have been driven to strike action by the lack of improvements to our working conditions,” says Duff.

“It really does come down to ensuring the conditions are in place so that we can carry out our mahi and be there for the tamariki in our kindergartens, instead of being stressed about unpaid leave, staff shortages and paying our bills.”

