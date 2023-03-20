Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Watershed Plan To End Streaming In Schools Released

Monday, 20 March 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes ‘Kōkirihia – The plan for removing streaming from our schools’ which was launched today in Christchurch to an enthusiastic audience of educators.

‘Kōkirihia’ outlines the steps for a cross-sector strategy to eliminate damaging streaming and ability grouping from our education system by 2030.

The plan was led by social innovation lab Tokona Te Raki, a team of Māori future makers operating under the mana of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. It brought together key education organisations NZEI Te Riu Roa, PPTA Te Wehengarua, the Ministry of Education, the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group, NZQA, the Education Review Office and Principals’ organisations.

Tokona Te Raki became aware of the damage caused by streaming when researching their 2019 report ‘He Awa Ara Rau’. What they found was that streaming, and ability grouping was a huge barrier to equity and lead to bad outcomes for learners, most particularly Māori and Pasifika students.

After following up with their 2020 report ‘Ending Streaming in Aotearoa’, Tokona Te Raki were approached by the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders and the Ministry of Education to undertake the project.

President of NZEI Te Riu Roa, Mark Potter, called ‘Kōkirihia’ a “watershed moment” in the history of public education in Aotearoa.

“Many schools are already well on their own journey to ending ability grouping, so there is a wide awareness of the work it requires. It is a big shift for any school to make, but it’s the right thing to do – as educators, we are used to changing what we do to reflect best practice.”

Potter said he was looking forward to seeing more government investment in support of the change.

“What the report makes clear is that this requires investment from the government in quality professional learning and the release time needed for teachers to do it.”

Notes 

‘Kōkirihia – The plan for removing streaming from our schools’ gathers research and evidence about the effects of streaming on students.

Some interesting facts gathered from the report:

From their early years at primary school, students are placed into harmful fixed-ability groups for subjects such as maths and reading. Once in these groups, whether it be the top or bottom group, this is where they are likely to stay for the remainder of their primary and secondary education. A child’s career path and future life opportunities have been determined by the age of six. While the negative impacts are widespread among all demographics, the research shows that streaming is particularly damaging for Māori and Pacific children. The result is an education system with huge disparities and inequities.

The research evidence is unequivocal that fixed ability grouping in any form does not work for the vast majority, and any advantages for high achievers are minimal. Here in Aotearoa, those most detrimentally affected are Māori and Pacific, as they are more likely to be incorrectly placed in lower ability groups and streams than Pākehā and Asian students. The evidence clearly shows that when students are taught in mixed but flexible achievement groups and have teachers who expect all students to make large gains, they often surpass even their teachers’ elevated expectations.

The lineage of streaming is clearly linked to notions of race and class, and the associated early bias and prejudice that sought to create privileged access and opportunities for some groups, while relegating others to lower paid jobs and status in our society – prejudice and practices go hand-in-hand.

Streaming is the practice and beliefs based on perceptions of learner ability that are used to channel learners into prescribed learning environments (subjects, vocations, schools, classes, and groups) without accounting for their holistic potential. These practices and beliefs significantly impact learner self-esteem, self-belief, and potential, and create trauma. Streaming inhibits student choice, social cohesion, success, and actualisation of student potential to be confident citizens of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 