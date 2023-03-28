Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Universities Launch ‘Piki Ake’: A Transition Programme Designed To Change The Trajectory For Upcoming Māori Researchers

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

The Pike Ake transition programme seeks to redesign the trajectory for Māori researchers across New Zealand’s eight universities.

Piki Ake is an MBIE-funded, whole-of-university sector initiative being overseen by peak body Universities New Zealand—Te Pōkai Tara (UNZ). It is implemented by a Steering Group comprising representatives from UNZ’s committees Te Kāhui Amokura and Research Committee.

More than just ‘adding’ Māori researchers to our existing structures, the programme aims to improve their opportunities and support the sector to think more expansively about how to remove barriers, while maintaining a focus on excellence and quality.

Piki Ake’s two primary goals are to:

  • prepare and support Māori postgraduate students interested in an academic career within Aotearoa New Zealand universities
  • support the university sector to remove barriers for Māori academics.

Participants can expect dual-mode delivery of the programme – online modules and two online wānanga. The focus of these modules is to support and prepare Māori postgraduate students interested in an academic career.

Each university also has a dedicated Manu Taupua role to support the programme’s delivery across the institution. Piki Ake is also supported by the Manu Taki – National Programme Lead, based at Universities New Zealand—Te Pōkai Tara. The first cohort is scheduled to start in early April 2023.

“The Piki Ake programme is jointly presented by all eight universities and is underpinned by a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and excellence, on the basis that a combined approach to building and sustaining the Māori research workforce will provide benefit for all,” says Jaylene Wehipeihana, Manu Taki Piki Ake programme.

More details can be found at www.universitiesnz.ac.nz/piki-ake-transition-programme .

