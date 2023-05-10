New Longford Gore Merged School Celebrates Inclusivity

The merger of Longford Intermediate School and Gore High School signals a progressive bi and multi-cultural future for Gore and Southland.

The historic moment will see the creation of a new school that embraces both European heritage and Māori heritage and celebrates all cultures to ensure a multi-cultural future.

The school will provide an inclusive, safe, and culturally diverse environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive.

The heart of the merger included the involvement of community and students in the process to create a school that reflects the values and ideas of everyone involved.

Longford Gore Merged School Principal Melanie Hamilton said they have a proud history, and an exciting and dynamic future ahead.

“The merger has been socialised for a long time now, we have surveyed whānau, worked closely with local iwi, parents, students and the community to ensure their voices have been heard throughout the planning process,” she said.

One of the most important aspects of the merger was the gifting of the new school name from iwi.

Mrs Hamilton said they were aware some members of the Gore community might have concerns.

“The name of the new school has been gifted as part of its te Tirirti o Waitangi partnership with its iwi as part of the Board of Trustees consultation process.

“We believe this is an opportunity to celebrate our heritage, both Māori and European and to create and inclusive and culturally diverse learning community for our students,” Mrs Hamilton said.

The new school will offer a wider range of subjects, extracurricular activities, and state-of-the-art facilities for students.

It will also provide more programmes and events that are open to the public, such as performances, art exhibitions, and sporting events.

Longford Gore Merged School Board of Trustees Presiding Member Leah Wilson said the school wanted to emphasise the importance of the bi and multi-cultural future of the school and Aotearoa as a whole.

“Our goal is to create a positive and inclusive learning environment that encourages students to reach their full potential while being supported.

“We are honoured to have been gifted the new name by iwi, and we hope the community will embrace it with the same enthusiasm that we have,”

The new name will be announced on Wednesday 17 May.

