Ara | Te Pūkenga Student Ambassador Shares Real Insights At Expo

Connor Ure described being put on the spot by an avalanche of school students looking for insights into future study paths as "fun and invigorating".

"It’s been really nice to provide some reassurance," the Ara | Te Pūkenga Student Ambassador said after a day at Ara’s stand at the New Zealand Careers Expo at the Christchurch Arena.

"Making the leap from school can be daunting," he said. "Students have been wanting certainty about whether they’re taking the right subjects for their path beyond school, and also I’ve found they want to know more about our Experience Ara events so they can try things out before making up their minds on their futures."

Each year hundreds of teachers and tens of thousands of students attend the expos throughout the country, taking the opportunity to talk face to face with training providers, employers, industry and government departments.

Teachers can access resources to help inform students on vocational pathways and-as was seen in Christchurch - many parents take the chance to gain insights too.

Ara’s Youth and Community Development Manager Mark Simons said day one of the three-day event had been busy.

"We were a little concerned that the teachers strike may have had an impact on the attendance, but it’s been really steady with ākonga from all over Canterbury coming along for advice on study and career paths."

"Many of them know our team from the regular school visits we do across the region, but it’s always good to have the opportunity to personally answer questions and encourage them to visit our campus."

"It’s great to be able to offer advice about options available through our Te Pūkenga network as well," Simons added. "For example, we have information here at our stand about the Ski Patrol course offered by Tai Poutini on the West Coast, whose representative couldn’t be here today."

Lincoln High School parent Hayley Ridgway said it was useful having a wealth of information under one roof.

"My son isn’t sure what he wants to do in terms of study next year and it’s just so hard to feel like you know what’s out there," she said. "He’s keen on a trade so to find out about all the options in one place has been really good."

Tash Sanders agreed, adding that it had been helpful to find out where her son’s planned vocational study might be applied. "There are lots of places here keen to take young people on after a year of study which has been great to see."

Many students left armed with a stack of Ara brochures and hopeful smiles.

Miane from Hurunui College was excited by the new ideas she had in the mix. "I thought I was fixed on something, but I’ve realised there are a heap more options," she said.

Lincoln High School student Jake said he was keen to visit the Woolston Trades campus after speaking with the Ara team. "I want to go to an Experience Ara event and now I’ve got someone to contact about it."

Ure, in the second year of a degree in motion design at Ara said events like Career Expo were a rewarding aspect of his year-long ambassador role.

"I see this as providing a friendly face but also someone with real experience or a point of view on what it’s like to be on campus," he said. "It’s a chance to have a one-one-one chat and share my personal experience of Ara being encouraging of diversity and a place offering heaps of learning support and care at an individual level."

The Expo is being held at the Christchurch Arena from Thursday to Saturday with free admission.

