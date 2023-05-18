Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Playcentres Welcome Budget Boost For Parent-led ECE

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Playcentre Aotearoa

Playcentre Aotearoa has welcomed a one-off grant of $3 million in Budget 2023, which will support the sustainability of parent-led early childhood education (ECE) in New Zealand, chief executive David Moger said today.

Mr Moger said he was pleased the unique nature of Playcentre was recognised.

The Government also announced $339.3m for pay parity for ECE and care service teachers and $260m for cost pressures for ECE services.

From 1 January 2024 there will be an increase of 5.3 per cent to subsidies for Playcentre, Kōhanga Reo and home-based ECE services. Subsidies for kindergartens and education and care services will also be adjusted, but not by as much given the significant investment for staffing in these services through this Budget.

There is also $1.2b for extending 20 hours free ECE to include two-year-olds (it currently covers ages 3-5), starting in March next year, equating to $133.20 a week.

“This is great news for Playcentre, with two-year-olds accounting for 19 per cent of tamariki enrolled at Playcentre,” says Moger.

“With a heritage of over 80 years, Playcentre is modernising to ensure it remains relevant and sustainable as modern life puts increasing pressures on parents’ time, and we welcome this assistance.”

“Playcentre is a uniquely New Zealand model of early learning service that values and affirms parents as the first and best educators of their children,” Mr Moger said.

Playcentre Aotearoa is a charitable trust with over 400 parent-led early childhood education centres operating across the country.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Playcentre Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 