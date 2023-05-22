Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Rewilding To Create Luxury Lodgings For Campus Critters

Monday, 22 May 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury is turning a prime piece of Ilam campus lawn over to wildflowers to provide habitats and food sources for insects, as it strives towards ambitious biodiversity goals.

Rolling lawns are a feature of the well-kept, picturesque grounds Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) is known for.

Attitudes are changing as awareness of the planet’s declining biodiversity and escalating climate crisis grows. Rewilding meadows are one response to environmental global challenges, with the concept blossoming internationally and proving popular locally in Ōtautahi Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

Lawns are reverted to a more natural state, where wildflowers are seeded and the area is left to grow naturally without interference, such as mowing, which destroys insect habitats.

Preparations are underway to transform a 1500m2 section of lawn between UC’s health centre and student association building Haere-roa into a trial biodiversity meadow that is expected to create greater numbers and diversity of insect life, and in turn attract native birds and reptiles.

Wildflowers will be sown in August, which, although not native flora, will nonetheless support native biodiversity. The project is part of UC’s Biodiversity Plan 2022- 2025, which aims to increase diversity of native plants, insects and birds on campus and improve stream life, providing a vital link in the ecological corridor of the city’s northwest.

The project will provide environmental science students with opportunities for learning activities and may be utilised for wellbeing by students and staff, as an attractive space humming with plant and insect life.

Regular insect monitoring commenced last November, establishing baselines for further data collection as the site transforms from lawn to rewilding meadow.

The meadow supports UC’s goal of becoming carbon net zero by 2050 by piloting a ‘no-mow’ zone, which may be extended to other areas of campus if successful. UC’s grounds team have already employed habitat borders around trees and other selected no-mow or low-mow zones to promote insect biodiversity.

 

ENDS

 

Media queries to:

UC Communications team, media@canterbury.ac.nz, Ph: (03) 369 3631 or 027 503 0168

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 