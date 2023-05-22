Outcome Of Primary Teacher Industrial Action Ballot

NZEI Te Riu Roa primary teacher members have endorsed two industrial actions, in a ballot which closed this evening.

The actions endorsed by members in the ballot which ran from last Thursday to today are a one-day strike on Wednesday 31 May AND a ban on meetings outside of 8.30am-4.30pm from 1-30 June.

Members voted not to undertake a ban on writing reports to parents on student progress achievement between 1-30 June.

However, due to a process initiated by the Minister of Education to progress collective agreement negotiations, any decision on moving forward with these industrial actions has been paused by the NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive.

On Friday 19 May, Education Minister Jan Tinetti facilitated a meeting between NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA Te Wehengarua with the Ministry of Education to discuss options for finding a way forward in the current stalled collective bargaining. The meeting was constructive, and the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution. The full statement on the agreement is here.

Strike action may still take place on 31 May if the NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive and negotiations team feels insufficient progress has been made through the new process.

