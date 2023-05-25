The Staff, Whanau And Friends Of Central Auckland Specialist School: We Stand With Our Teachers!

We believe that in order for teachers to maximize the learning for our tamariki :

they need salaries that keep up with the cost of living , especially those newer teachers.

that the provision of Special Education Needs Coordinators should increase, to serve ORS children in mainstream schools. This could reduce the demand on specialist schools, such as ours.

Learning support needs to be increased in every school, to support those learners who need more assistance.

Special duties allowance, which has been the same for many decades, needs to increase, to recognize the additional responsibilities teachers have in special schools : eg working with students with very high health needs, students who require significant behaviour support, students who require significant support in order to communicate.

We need to make changes to the teaching professions in order to attract talented teachers into schools and retain that talent and we need to do it now!! Our learners deserve that!

