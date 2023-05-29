Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Long-serving Teachers Share Memories Of Time At Karamu High School

Monday, 29 May 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Karamu High School

Past and present teachers, with more than 500 years between them at Karamu High School, gathered to celebrate their long service.

The event on Friday was held to honour 21 teachers who have served more than 25 years.

Nineteen of the group were in attendance to share memories and the honour of receiving a sterling silver pin, a miniature of the Jacob Scott-inspired Sculpture that predominantly features in the middle of the school’s campus.

Seven are currently still teaching at the school. And for some, while their tenure at the school may have ended, their ties to the school have remained.

Principal Dionne Thomas saw this occasion as an important continuation of the school’s ‘Tira Ora’ kaupapa around actively encouraging those that have been associated with Karamu High School in the past to reconnect.

Tira Ora is the movement started in 2020 by herself (also a former student) and ex-Deputy Principal June Clark for ex-students, staff, and community members.

Tira Ora is the branchlet of the Karamu tree, an apt name for those that have left the school.

To celebrate 60 years last year, two days of events were held for foundation students who first attended the first co-educational school in Hastings in the years 1962-1969.

“Having those return to the school and re-create or continue connections are so important for our current communities’ sense of belonging,” Mrs Thomas says.

“To have over 20 staff in such a young school having worked here for over 25 years shows the pride in, and commitment to, the place.”

Hillary Crawford began teaching in the learning support centre at Karamu High School in 1985 when her daughter Tash started in Year 9. By the time she retired in 2018, Tash and her brother Byron were teaching at the school.

Mrs Crawford looks back at her time fondly and says Karamu High School is an important part of their family.

“I loved it. I absolutely loved it.”

For Mrs Clark, Karamu High School is where she met her husband Don Clark, who predominantly taught Geography over his 35 years from 1965-1998.

Mr Clark served five principals during his time and also taught Mrs Thomas.

Dave Taylor technically retired after three decades as a maths teacher, but four years later, remains as a day-to-day relief teacher.

“I’ve just sort of kept going and now I am doing day-to-day relieving. This is my 34th year. I love it. It is a great school.”

He was an intermediate teacher for 12 years before he started at the high school in 1991 and has served five principals.

He says the fact it is a great school is what keeps him coming back.

“There’s been some fantastic kids come through the school and I think the big thing is just that staff camaraderie which is fantastic. It is just a nice environment to be in.”

© Scoop Media

