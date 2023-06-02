National Recognition For Sacred Heart College Student's Environmental Leadership



Lauren Harkness’ dedication to protecting the environment has seen her named as 2023 Leader of the Year by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award.

As part of its 60th anniversary in Aotearoa, the Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award celebrated five “exceptional participants” from around the country with a Youth Week Award.

The Youth Week Awards included: Volunteer, Adventurer, Kaitiaki and Creative of the Year along with the 2023 Leader of the Year.

The Year 12 student at Sacred Heart College was nominated by fellow Duke of Edinburgh participant and Enviro Nation member, Lucia Urquhart, who is also Head Girl of the college.

Lauren says she is proud to receive the award.

“It’s really cool because I am getting recognition for all the work and effort and I feel like it shows the other members of the group that it is something they can aspire to as well,” the 16-year-old says.

DoE announced Lauren as the final award winner on social media, much to her surprise. And a special surprise assembly was held last month (May 23), with her parents Glen and Leanne Harkness in attendance.

As part of her award, Plant Hawke's Bay donated a native tree to be planted at Sacred Heart College in honour of Lauren's mahi.

“I love that it’s going to be planted at school because one of the projects of Enviro Nation is we are trying to get more native trees around school, so it is cool it is going back in.”

Lucia says she was inspired to nominate Lauren after seeing a post on Instagram.

“When I saw the post, I straight away thought of Lauren,” the 17-year-old says.

“She puts in so much hard work into everything she does, and I felt like it would be nice for her to get some acknowledgement for all that effort and show that what she is doing is meaningful.”

Lauren is one of the leaders of Sacred Heart College’s 'Enviro-nation' group and has been leading it since Year 9.

Her passion for the environment began while she was at Eskdale School. When she started at Sacred Heart College, she was able to follow in the footsteps of her sister Ella, who became the first leader of the group six years ago.

“Since then, I’ve just loved it,” Lauren says.

Last year Lauren was one of two representatives who led the group to win gold at the Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Environmental Challenge for a project to eliminate pests and increase biodiversity at her kura.

This year, they plan to engage the whole kura in environmental awareness through inter-house challenges.

“She is consistently coming up with new ideas, initiatives, and ways to get more people involved in supporting our environment in a positive way,” Lucia said in her nomination.

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says they are all very proud of Lauren.

“It is a wonderful achievement. Lauren is a fantastic role model to all our students.”

She says it is important for students to tap into their passions.

“Passion is the true fuel and feeds motivation. When we are truly passionate about something, we become unstoppable.”

Mrs Neville-Foster also thanked Lucia for nominating Lauren.

