Whangaparāoa College Reintroduces NCEA Level 1 From 2024

Whangaparāoa College, a leading state Year 7 to 13 school, is pleased to announce a series of assessment changes beginning in 2024. Whangaparāoa College recognises the recent reform of the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) and its positive implications for students' success and educational pathways. In response, the college has made adjustments to its assessment methods and priorities.

For learners in Years 10 and 11, the assessment method will shift to NCEA Level 1, aligning with the New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa. This change aims to provide increased academic rigour and a formalised assessment process. Starting from 2025, learners in Years 7-9 will work towards achieving the Whangaparāoa College Certificate of Achievement. This certificate will encompass academic achievements, Āhuatanga (school values), and participation in extracurricular activities.

These changes have been carefully considered to enhance our learners' learning experience and ensure they are well-prepared for their future endeavours. These changes aim to enhance academic rigour, provide learners better opportunity to practise for achieving the best-ever NCEA Level 2 results and a strong baseline qualification. We will maintain our emphasis on University Entrance or alternative pathways for our learners and continue to foster the development of well-rounded and responsible citizens.

Whangaparāoa College remains committed to effective curriculum delivery, localising and enriching curriculum experiences, and ensuring learners achieve their best possible NCEA Level 2 results. The focus on University Entrance and alternative pathways for students will remain unchanged.

© Scoop Media

