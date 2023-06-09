Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
EIT | Te Pūkenga Is Open For Business, Come To The Hawke's Bay Information And Enrolment Day

Friday, 9 June 2023, 11:33 am
Eastern Institute of Technology

The Hawke’s Bay campus of EIT | Te Pūkenga in Taradale may still be recovering from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, but its enrolments are still very much open – an Information and Enrolment Day in June will provide all the details for students.

EIT | Te Pūkenga staff (kaimahi) have worked hard to ensure that online and face-to-face learning has continued while recovery is underway at the campus in Taradale.

EIT | Te Pūkenga usually holds these information days several times a year, but the one being held between 10am and 4pm on 21 June, is the first post-Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the campus in Taradale is closed, EIT | Te Pūkenga is operating a large number of sites right across Napier and Hastings in what has been coined the EIT | Te Pūkenga ‘extended campus’. People interested in all trade offerings can go to 58 Ford Road, Napier or 116 Vautier Street, Napier for information about other programmes. Other alternatives are the Central Hawke’s Bay Centre, the Maraenui Centre or the Hastings Centre. Kaimahi will be on hand for advice.

Glen Harkness, the EIT | Te Pūkenga Executive Director of Strategic Projects and Partnerships, says that all efforts are being made to reopen the Hawke’s Bay Campus as soon as possible.

“While its likely some parts of the campus are likely to remain closed until early next year this won’t stop us using our extended campus around Hawke’s Bay to deliver our programmes.”

“We would love to see you at our information day. You can come to any of the sites mentioned or connect with us at eit.ac.nz.”

“Meet our friendly staff, ask questions and plan your path towards the career you really want. Semester Two starts on Monday 17 July so there is plenty of time to enrol.”

Glen also thanked the Te Pūkenga head office and the extended network for the support given post-Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There are over 180 certificate, degree and postgraduate programmes all right here on your doorstep,” says Glen.

Check out www.eit.ac.nz for more info or phone 0800 CALL EIT.

