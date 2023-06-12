Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Monday, 12 June 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: InsideOUT

InsideOUT Kōaro are prouder than ever to celebrate Schools’ Pride Week Aotearoa - a nationwide rainbow pride campaign in schools, running June 12-16 2023. Schools’ Pride Week Aotearoa is a celebratory week of events and activities to help foster a sense of belonging for rainbow young people within their schools and communities.

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools and education institutes will be taking part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools.

Despite the rise in conservative rhetoric and the culture war we have been seeing overseas, New Zealand schools have consistently shown the importance of recognising, supporting and celebrating the diverse community of rainbow young people we have in Aotearoa. According to the recent Identify survey, the largest study of rainbow young people’s experiences in New Zealand, about a third (32%) of students surveyed said they had learnt positive or helpful things about rainbow people, histories or issues at school. Schools’ Pride Week serves as a reminder for schools to ensure that the diversity of society in Aotearoa is reflected and celebrated.

As with previous years, school events for Schools’ Pride Week Aotearoa will often be run by students, with rainbow diversity groups showcasing their leadership skills to advocate for safer, more inclusive school environments. Students from the Identify survey shared that “You can’t go a day at my school without someone using the term ‘gay’ incorrectly, or talking about how something LGBTQ related is stupid or weird. People do not understand the importance of having Rainbow spaces and clubs” and that “There is a lot of homophobia and transphobia in my school. I get asked inappropriate questions from peers about my sexuality and gender”, highlighting some of the concerns rainbow students have about the way they are treated at school. With most students (86%) reporting that they had a rainbow group/queer-straight alliance at their school, Schools’ Pride Week is the perfect opportunity for students to celebrate diversity and advocate for the changes they want to see.

“As always, it’s exciting to see schools using the Pride Week campaign to recognise and celebrate their rainbow staff and students,” says Tabby Besley, InsideOUT’s Managing Director. “We hear from many students about how important events like Pride Week are to them, and how a week like this can make such a different to their wellbeing and sense of belonging at school, so we’re pleased to see that the campaign continues to grow and that schools are actively promoting values of diversity and empathy.”

The goals of Schools’ Pride Week Aotearoa are to:

Celebrate rainbow staff and students in school communities, increasing a sense of belonging

Support schools to facilitate activities and pride celebrations in their school, through the sharing of resources and information

Create opportunities for schools to incorporate rainbow issues into school subjects, and normalise rainbow identities across the curriculum.

Schools Pride Week Aotearoa also coincides with Out on the Shelves, an opportunity for school and community libraries to build and promote their rainbow collections, celebrate rainbow stories and help connect rainbow young people with these stories and with each other.

 

ENDS

 

Tabby Besley

Managing Director, InsideOUT Kōaro

tabby@insideout.org.nz 022 029 8697

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from InsideOUT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 