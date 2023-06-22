Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Design Ākonga On Enchanted Wonderland Mission

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A group of talented Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Design ākonga are preparing to turn Dunedin’s First Church into an Enchanted Wonderland this weekend.

Trelise Wadsworth, Thomas Beckwith and Courtney Keith-Bourke are among a wider group of final-year Bachelor of Design (Communication) learners who have worked into the small hours over the past 12 weeks. And they can’t wait for the public to share in their video projection, which is a key component of the popular Dunedin Midwinter Carnival.

"The Midwinter Carnival has this fairytale vibe. So we worked with our client, Dunedin Midwinter Celebrations, and eventually arrived at the idea of Enchanted Wonderland," the students explain.

"The project was meant to take six weeks and be one of two final-year projects, but it required six weeks of conceptualising and collaborating, coming up with ideas, and then another six weeks of production.

"It’s been full-on. We’ve really bonded as a group. We have definitely worked a lot of late nights."

From storyboarding to painting, photography, digital animation, effects, projection techniques, merchandise and marketing collateral, the ākonga have been challenged in all sorts of ways.

"We have gone for a mixed media approach. We started with watercolour paintings, then incorporated live video footage, used a high-end camera and macro techniques, including working with bubbles and ink to create interesting backgrounds. In short, we’ve drawn on a broad range of skills."

Without wishing to spoil too many surprises for would-be Dunedin Winter Carnival-goers, the final result is a feast of saturated colours, with a storyline that broadly roams from the voids of space to Earth’s intricate intersections of flora and fauna.

"We met with the clients on several occasions and got the message that is was ok to surprise the audience, so that’s what we have tried to do."

Otago Polytechnic Design Lecturer Jon Wilson says the project has provided a wide range of learning benefits for the group.

"The Midwinter Carnival has brought together so many aspects of their prior learning into a real-life event.

"The students had to meet strict deadlines as well as the client’s needs. The students worked well as a team to explore and eventually produce a high-quality, multifaceted projection that highlights their skills in filmmaking, animation and illustration."

-The 2023 Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, at First Church, runs from Friday 23 June to Saturday 24 June.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


Tourism New Zealand: Kiwi's Chance To Shine As 1.2B Fans Eye Up Aotearoa

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand to a major international audience, with 1.5 billion people expected to watch the matches. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 