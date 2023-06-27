New Bachelor Of Accounting Launching At UCOL Whanganui

UCOL | Te Pūkenga is excited to announce the launch of the Bachelor of Accounting, a new programme designed in collaboration with industry experts to meet the specific needs of New Zealand's accounting sector.

The Bachelor of Accounting is one of the first unified Te Pūkenga programmes to launch - where the same programme is being taught across the country, based on feedback from national industry workgroups. It will be taught at UCOL’s Whanganui and Manawatū campuses.

With a strong focus on practical learning, the Bachelor of Accounting prepares students for the realities of New Zealand’s accounting sector, says UCOL’s Academic Portfolio Manager - Business & Innovation, Jan MacGibbon.

“It's really exciting and truly New Zealand specific. What we’re teaching reflects the kind of work and knowledge they need for working in our country - not an overseas textbook’s cut and paste approach.

“The degree also gives graduates the educational requirements they need to pursue a chartered accountant (CA) or certified practising accountant (CPA) designation during their careers - a real advantage.”

This is the fourth degree programme now offered at Whanganui, and MacGibbon says it’s great to see it expanding even further.

“UCOL runs a number of Bachelor degrees such as nursing, design and arts, and business - plus the Postgraduate Diploma and Masters of design. The Bachelor of Accounting is just one of our new programmes on offer, including our new U-Skills programmes.”

One of the highlights of the accounting degree is that students get real-world experience with a major accounting project.

“Part of this degree is focused on organisational decision making - these graduates won’t just be ‘bean counters’ who report on what's happening, they'll be able to provide recommendations and suggestions on what organisations should do next. It’s about building further on the knowledge and skills they have, so they can be future thinkers.

"I think that’s one of our real advantages - at UCOL we offer more hands-on and practical learning opportunities. By the time they’ve completed their degree, our graduates will truly understand how the tax, accounting, auditing, and financial worlds work.”

The programme will kick off in July and is open for enrolment. MacGibbon would encourage anyone who is interested in a new path to consider accounting, and this programme as a ‘real career-starter’.

"UCOL graduates get snapped up! They get really great job opportunities including in the accounting and auditing fields, and we make sure we connect them with local businesses so we can better support them."

“Plus, if you’ve already done a Diploma of Business with the accounting strand, the first year of the degree can be attributed. Our students can also get certified as a provisionary accounting technician during their degree, which lets them work as they study. There’s also part-time and streamed courses available - we want our students to have the flexibility to succeed.”

For more information on the Bachelor of Accounting programme and to enrol, please visit https://www.ucol.ac.nz/programmes/business/bachelor-of-accounting.

