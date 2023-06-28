Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand Universities Shine In Latest International Rankings

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

All eight New Zealand universities have gone up in the rankings in the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings and all are in the top 500 universities in the world.

UNIVERSITY WORLD RANKINGS20232024Change
University of Auckland8768+19
University of Otago217206+11
Massey University292239+53
Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington275241+34
Waikato University331250+81
University of Canterbury284256+28
Lincoln University368362+6
Auckland University of Technology486407+79

The welcome result comes at a time when New Zealand universities have been struggling under increasing financial pressures.

QS Rankings compare subjects from over 1400 universities worldwide, and consider key indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty research citations and impact. This year an additional three indicators have been included in QS’s methodology: international research network, employment outcomes, and sustainability.

Universities New Zealand Chief Executive Chris Whelan says, “The updated approach has had a positive impact on how New Zealand’s universities have fared in the rankings overall.”

“Before this year, QS was very focussed on research citations and academic reputations and they made up 60% of how rankings were assessed. By contrast, one of the things measured by QS that was really important to students was the reputation of the university with employers. This made up just 10% of the overall score awarded to a university.”

“From this year onwards, academic reputation drops from 40% to 30% and research citations remains at 20%. The reputation of a university with employers increases to 15% and several new metrics are added.”

Summary of Changes to QS ranking methodology20222023
Academic reputation40%30%
Employer reputation10%15%
Faculty to student ratio20%10%
Citations per faculty20%20%
International faculty ratio5%5%
International student ratio5%5%
Employment outcomes-5% (new metric)
Sustainability-5% (new metric)
International research network-5% (new metric)

“QS’s new methodology is a better reflection of the things that most students care about and want to know when choosing where to study.”

“These are also things that New Zealand universities have always cared about and focussed on. We are not surprised that this change in methodology has resulted in such significant improvements to the rankings of New Zealand’s eight universities.”

Whelan says, “The big challenge now will be maintaining these rankings. Under the previous system our rankings were slowly dropping as a consequence of a fall in funding per student.

Other countries have been investing more in their universities and it’s been harder and harder to maintain the quality of our teaching and research.”

“For example, in 2019 funding per student was 27% higher in Australia, 60% higher in Canada, 73% higher in the United Kingdom, and 97% higher in the United States.”

Read the 2024 global QS rankings here.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 